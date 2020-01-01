Black Afghan Kush Refined Cartridge 1g
About this product
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
About this strain
Black Afghan
Black Afghan is a complex indica-dominant strain with euphoric and relaxing effects. The flowers develop as jade, pine tree-shaped colas with dark green, nearly black sugar leaves. Black Afghan’s terpene profile is an aromatic mixture of pepper, earth, and sage smothered in dark berries, alluding to the strain’s cerebral and physical effects. This strain’s heady, uplifted buzz and relaxing, munchie-inducing body effects make it perfect for a lazy afternoon.