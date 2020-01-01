Citron Kief 1g
by Nature's Heritage
1 gram
$29.99
Pickup 25.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Extracted with physical chemistry, our solvent-less process retains the plant terpenes throughout the extraction. Brights are a pure, potent, clean, and terpene-rich dab at an affordable price.
