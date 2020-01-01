Blackberry Kush Refined Cartridge 1g
About this product
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.