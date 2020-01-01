Candy Apple Refined Cartridge 1g
by LeafwerxWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Candy Apple
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (Blueberry x Pineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day.