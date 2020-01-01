 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Candy Apple Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)

Candy Apple Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)

by Leafwerx

About this product

0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.

About this strain

Candy Apple

Candy Apple
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

From TreeHawk Farms, Candy Apple crosses (BlueberryPineapple) and Afghan. the flavor profile is fruity with pineapple and apple flavors that combine with a smooth creamy vanilla undertone. Give Candy Apple a shot next time you’re ready to uplift your mood and get out of the house on a beautiful day. 

About this brand

LeafWERX is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers. Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. LeafWERX’s mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.