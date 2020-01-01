Citrus Sap Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)
by Leafwerx
About this product
0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.
About this strain
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.