Citrus Sap Ultra-Refined Cartridge 1g
by Leafwerx
About this product
Derived from our deconstruction CO2 process with secondary refinement techniques. It provides maximum potency & taste through heightened terpene profiles. Ultra-Refined is purity, potency, consistency, and flavor at its best.
About this strain
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.