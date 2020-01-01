 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
G-13 Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)

by Leafwerx

Leafwerx Cannabis Pre-rolls G-13 Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)

About this product

0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.

About this strain

G13

G13
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

About this brand

Leafwerx Logo
LeafWERX is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers. Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. LeafWERX’s mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.