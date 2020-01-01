About this product
A cross of two Washington favorites: Green Crack and Blue Dream, Green Dream is a perfect strain for crushing task lists, going out with friends, or deep diving into a creative project. The earthy citrus taste matches the brightness of the strain, and the stimulating, light-hearted effects take hold quickly. With it’s candy-like taste and long lasting uplift, Green Dream is a trusty companion for any endeavor.
Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.