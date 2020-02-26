Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
on February 26th, 2020
Evenly balanced hybrid, maybe just a slight indica dominate. Taste isn't anything special if you're really into that when it comes to smoking. Upon using, you feel an instant sense of becoming clearheaded. You feel light on your feet, I use this strain to work out because you feel energized while the indica helps keep your mind away for a while to keep me distracted so I don't focus on how much i don't want to work out anymore lol. You feel happy, warm, calm and kinda brain tingling when on it. Recommend using it while meditating. Since it is a hybrid, you'll crave it more if you're trying to find a hard hitting indica. I really enjoy this strain. And I appreciate them for not using blue crack as the name for it. These are two of my favorite strains and whoever made this is a genius. 9 out of 10 for me!
