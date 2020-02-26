 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Green Dream Refined Cartridge 1g

by Leafwerx

Leafwerx Concentrates Cartridges Green Dream Refined Cartridge 1g

About this product

Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.

Bairly

Evenly balanced hybrid, maybe just a slight indica dominate. Taste isn't anything special if you're really into that when it comes to smoking. Upon using, you feel an instant sense of becoming clearheaded. You feel light on your feet, I use this strain to work out because you feel energized while the indica helps keep your mind away for a while to keep me distracted so I don't focus on how much i don't want to work out anymore lol. You feel happy, warm, calm and kinda brain tingling when on it. Recommend using it while meditating. Since it is a hybrid, you'll crave it more if you're trying to find a hard hitting indica. I really enjoy this strain. And I appreciate them for not using blue crack as the name for it. These are two of my favorite strains and whoever made this is a genius. 9 out of 10 for me!

About this strain

Green Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross of Green Crack and Blue Dream.  

About this brand

LeafWERX is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers. Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. LeafWERX’s mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.