Ice Cream Cake Refined Pax Pod 0.5g
by Leafwerx
About this product
Made for the cuting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.