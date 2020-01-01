Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Derived from our deconstruction CO2 process with secondary refinement techniques. It provides maximum potency & taste through heightened terpene profiles. Ultra-Refined is purity, potency, consistency, and flavor at its best.
Jah Goo is a pungent cannabis strain with strange origins. The colorful cross of Purple Jasmine and Goo, Jah Goo is a resinous strain that was transported to North America by Canadian Vietnam veterans returning from Southeast Asia. Jah Goo expresses alluring qualities from both its parents, including bright pink hairs, multifaceted foliage, and an abundance of trichomes. Its calming and relaxing effects are perfect for dealing with stress and subduing pain.