1:1 Strawberry Banana Disposable Pen 0.5g
by Curaleaf
0.5 grams
$20.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
