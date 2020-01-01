Purple Urkle Lil' Blazer Pre-Roll 1.5g (3pack)
by LeafwerxWrite a review
About this product
0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.
About this strain
Purple Urkle
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.