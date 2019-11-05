Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Don’t let the name fool you, the Soul Assassin is a serene, calming hybrid that delivers a potent body high while still keeping the mind active. Bred by the Soul Assassins crew, an artist collective that includes hip hop legends Cypress Hill, this strain has distinctive orange hairs and sparkling trichomes contrasting the dense, dark, olive green buds. Leafwerx is proud to bring this strain to Washington for the first time.
on November 5th, 2019
Amazing!! I had this 1 time some years ago. I still talk about it today with budz that enjoyed it with me.
Soul Assassin OG is an OG Kush variety bred by the Soul Assassins Crew, a collective of musicians and artists affiliated with the hip hop group Cypress Hill. While the genetics remain unclassified, there have been rumblings through the underground that Lemon Thai is the mistress responsible for influencing OG Kush into its Soul Assassin OG offspring. It is an indica-dominant hybrid that produces smooth, expansive smoke with and aroma of pungent diesel and citrus fumes. Soul Assassin OG evokes sleepy, knockout indica effects that help silence any pain, stress, or tension from a long a day.