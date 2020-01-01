Super Skunk Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3 pack)
by Leafwerx
About this product
0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.
About this strain
Super Skunk
A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.