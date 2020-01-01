Super Skunk Refined Pax Pod 0.5g
by LeafwerxWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Super Skunk Refined Pax Pod 0.5g by Leafwerx
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Super Skunk
A predominantly indica variety, Super Skunk takes its robust flowers from its parent strain Skunk #1. By backcrossing the legendary Skunk with Afghani genetics, Sensi Seeds created a strain with dense, thick buds that are known to be extremely pungent with a surprisingly sweet taste. This strain produces a bold relaxing effect over the body and is a great answer for increased stress and body pains.