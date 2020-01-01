25:1 CBD Suzy Q Refined Cartridge 1g
About this product
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
About this strain
Suzy Q
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.