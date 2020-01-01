Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
25:1 CBD Suzy Q by Leafwerx
Be the first to review this product.
Suzy Q is a high-CBD, low-THC strain with a piney taste that helps treat symptoms with little to no euphoric high. This hybrid is great for daytime use or by those who want to relieve chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects.