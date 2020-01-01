1:1 Sweet and Sour Widow PAX Pod 0.5g
About this product
Made for the cuting edge PAX Era vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra-Refined Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Our terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pods offer the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity.
About this strain
Sweet and Sour Widow
Bred by CBD Crew, Sweet and Sour Widow is a 70/30 indica-dominant cannabis strain with a 1:1 CBD-THC ratio and a subtle sweet onion aroma. Because of its balanced cannabinoid profile, Sweet and Sour Widow’s psychoactive effects are mild, making this strain suitable for novice consumers and patients needing to medicate without a foggy head. Sweet and Sour Widow is derived from White Widow genetics and an unnamed sativa-hybrid to accentuate its CBD profile.