  Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Trainwreck Refined Catridge 1g

Trainwreck Refined Catridge 1g

by Leafwerx

Leafwerx Concentrates Cartridges Trainwreck Refined Catridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Trainwreck Refined Catridge 1g by Leafwerx

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

LeafWERX is a company owned and operated by friends and family who strive to deliver the best quality product for the best value to our customers. Our team of growers specialize in different cultivation methods and techniques in an effort to empower the consumer to decide which is the best. From Indoor to Greenhouse to Mixed Light to Full Sun, defining the best method is a journey we want to take with our customers. LeafWERX’s mission is to give our customers the most consistent, repeatable quality from crop to crop. Through this commitment and loyalty, we hope to make a positive impact in our surrounding community, industry, and consumer public through donations of our time and capital.