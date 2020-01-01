2:1 CBD Trident Refined Cartridge 1g
by LeafwerxWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Derived from our full spectrum CO2 preservation extraction. True to nature's roots in representing the plant's raw form, it provides a full bodied vapor experience at an unbeatable value.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Trident
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.