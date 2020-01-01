2:1 CBD Trident Lil' Blazers Pre-Rolls 1.5g (3pack)
About this product
0.5g even-burning pre-rolls that are made from terpene-rich full flower. Tasty, potent, and shareable, these joints are the perfect companion to the on the go consumer.
About this strain
Trident
Trident is a hybrid strain that is notable for its extremely high CBD content of 12%. As a result, it’s an excellent strain for managing pain or dealing with symptoms while remaining mentally focused. Trident’s low THC levels (usually under 6%) don’t mean you won’t feel any sort of cerebral effects, but they tend to be mild and unobtrusive. These sticky flowers have a pleasant sweet and sour aroma.