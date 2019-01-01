White Elephant Ultra Refined PAX Pod 0.5g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Made for the cutting-edge PAX ERA vaporizer, the Refined and Ultra Refined Leafwerx Pods are reliable, discreet, and fully temperature controlled. Leafwerx’ terpene rich CO2 oil in the ERA Pod offers the user elevated consumer choice in taste and intensity. -- You’re free to choose any temperature ranges for these Pods, but we enjoy the refined between 547-597 degrees, and the Ultra Refined between 574-624 degrees.
About this strain
White Elephant
White Elephant, an indica-dominant hybrid, combines the potency of White Widow with the sweetness of Purple Elephant. The relaxing yet energetic and uplifting effects combine with grape and berry flavors to give enjoyable relief to symptoms like stress and depression.