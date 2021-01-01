 Loading…

CBD Healing Salve

by Leafwize Naturals

Leafwize Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Healing Salve

$59.00MSRP

About this product

Soft texture makes it easy to use, and the smell is a wonderful eucalyptus with hints of lemon and lavender. Moisturizes your skin, leaving it shiny and smooth. All natural ingredients, no chemicals, preservatives or artificial anything. Directions: Rub on everything! This salve can be used to soothe and heal almost anywhere. From sore muscles to arthritic hands and joints, rub on achy shoulders, elbows or after a long day on your feet. Athletes relieve healing tendons or to assist with muscle recovery. Nerve Pain • Muscle Pain • Joint Pain • Inflammation • Skin Damage Put the Healing right where you need it: use after a sunburn or to protect against scaring after scrapes & injuries and bring down inflammation. Beauty Secret: Exfoliate with your favorite scrub and use CBD Salve as an after-moisturizer to give a healthy shine and rejuvenate skin. — Ingredients: Mango Butter, Shea Butter, Hempseed Oil, Whole Plant Extract (CBD), Lavender, Citrus & Eucalyptus essential oils.

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.

