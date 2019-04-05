 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Oil Tincture ~ Relax: Lavender Chamomile

CBD Oil Tincture ~ Relax: Lavender Chamomile

by Leafwize Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Leafwize Naturals Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Oil Tincture ~ Relax: Lavender Chamomile

$39.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Tincture in C8 MCT Coconut Oil for a healthy way to get your CBD. Comes in 250mg, 500mg & 1,000mg bottles. Keto Friendly, Vegan, Sourced from Hemp grown in Oregon & Colorado. ** Features the terpenes Linalool & α-Bisabolol to deliver a physical relaxation effect and relief of anxiety with release of tension necessary for sleep. Anti-anxiety & Stress Relief. ** Flavor Profile: Woodsy & Floral ** Contains: Lavender, Chamomile & Ylang Ylang

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

stickybeak

This CBD Tinc is wonderful! Real Lavender and Chamomile have a woodsy not floral flavor and the natural relaxing qualities make this a perfect way to end the day. :)

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.