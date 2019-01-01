 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD Vape Cartridge - Create: Blissful Citrus

CBD Vape Cartridge - Create: Blissful Citrus

by Leafwize Naturals

Write a review
Leafwize Naturals Concentrates Cartridges CBD Vape Cartridge - Create: Blissful Citrus

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

** We DO NOT use VITAMIN E in ANY of our Vape Products ** ** Special LEAFLY Discount Code *** Enter LEAFSHARE10 at checkout. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Blissful Citrus ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp Derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene and more. ** Lemon, Tangerine, Wild Orange & Grapefruit ** Ships anywhere in the USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.