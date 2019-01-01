About this product

** We DO NOT use VITAMIN E in ANY of our Vape Products ** ** Special LEAFLY Discount Code *** Enter LEAFSHARE10 at checkout. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Blissful Citrus ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp Derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene and Myrcene and more. ** Lemon, Tangerine, Wild Orange & Grapefruit ** Ships anywhere in the USA