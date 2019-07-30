 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. CBD Vape Cartridge: Harlequin

CBD Vape Cartridge: Harlequin

by Leafwize Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Leafwize Naturals Concentrates Cartridges CBD Vape Cartridge: Harlequin

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

** We DO NOT use VITAMIN E in ANY of our Vape Products ** ** Special LEAFLY Discount Code *** Enter LEAFSHARE10 at checkout. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Harlequin ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, and more. ** Refreshing Woodsy/Pine with fruity undertones ** Ships anywhere in the USA

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

DogLuvr72

Mmmkay! 2 puffs and I'm relaxed and feeling better.

stickybeak

I really like this one! It has a unique flavor that's perfect any time of day.

About this strain

Harlequin

Harlequin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.