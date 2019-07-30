Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
** We DO NOT use VITAMIN E in ANY of our Vape Products ** ** Special LEAFLY Discount Code *** Enter LEAFSHARE10 at checkout. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CBD Oil Vape Cartridge - CO2 Distillate with Terpenes ~ Harlequin ~ 500mg CBD ~ 1ml Cartridge ** Full Spectrum Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Rich Oil includes CBD, CBN, CBG and trace others including THC. (Made from Hemp containing less than < 0.3% THC by volume.) ** Contains the Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene, beta Caryophyllene, and more. ** Refreshing Woodsy/Pine with fruity undertones ** Ships anywhere in the USA
Mmmkay! 2 puffs and I'm relaxed and feeling better.
Love the flavor! Thank you Leafwize.
I really like this one! It has a unique flavor that's perfect any time of day.
Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.