About this product

Tasty fruit gems are a nice strong 25mg Delta-8 each! Made with vegan fruit pectin so they are light and chewy but won't melt. 30-count jar contains 750mg total. Assorted fruit flavors. These potent little bites are a tasty way relax & unwind; you'll forget that there are also therapeutic benefits of Delta-8. Similar to Delta-9 THC, some report pain relief and sleeping better. The feeling is like a Delta-9 THC edible, only lighter and with reduced anxiety effects.