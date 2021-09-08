 Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC edibles
  5. Delta-8 Vegan Gummies

Delta-8 Vegan Gummies

by Leafwize Naturals

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Leafwize Naturals Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Edibles Delta-8 Vegan Gummies

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Tasty fruit gems are a nice strong 25mg Delta-8 each! Made with vegan fruit pectin so they are light and chewy but won't melt. 30-count jar contains 750mg total. Assorted fruit flavors. These potent little bites are a tasty way relax & unwind; you’ll forget that there are also therapeutic benefits of Delta-8. Similar to Delta-9 THC, some report pain relief and sleeping better. The feeling is like a Delta-9 THC edible, only lighter and with reduced anxiety effects. --> Sign up for our Specials Newsletter and get a coupon to use on your order!

About this brand

Leafwize Naturals Logo
CBD + Terpenes + 97% C8 MCT Coconut Oil for all natural products that are healthy and good tasting. Use our tinctures orally or topically. Vape cartridges are flavored with real plant extracts, nothing artificial.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Yesterday
d........h
These feel better than regular THC edibles, they feel lighter on the body yet I still get that happy feeling.
Yesterday
l........K
I love these D8 gummies! They help me sleep which has been heavenly.