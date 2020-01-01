 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Alpen Organics

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Veteran Owned & Operated Flavorless 1 FL OZ (30ml) of our organic MCT oil contains 600mg of CBD. Ingredients: USDA Certified Organic MCT Oil Serving Size: In 1 FL OZ bottle, there is approximately 80 servings = 8mg of CBD per serving. Each Serving is approximately one half dropper. Directions: Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds and then swallow. Store in a cool, dark place. Shipping: Free 2-3 day shipping on all orders.

*Visit us at: https://alpenorganics.com/leafydrops/ Alpen Organics was forged in the mountains by climbing partners looking to bring natural, organic, vegan, and sustainably sourced CBD products to the hemp industry. We are committed to bringing our customers the highest grade CBD products on the market and are proud to offer lab tested THC free oils, topicals, gummies and more. Our goal is to create an effective, natural, and cruelty-free product that encourages optimal mind and body function while making you feel great. Use COUPON CODE: LEAFYDROPS to get a 20% discount on all our products.