Cannabis Masterclass

by Leafy Green Agency

About this product

This full-day training seminar is a 7-in-1 program that contains all of the valuable information and materials from seven of Leafy Green Agency’s popular business, career, and investing seminars: Breaking into the Cannabis Industry for Employees, Entrepreneurs, and Investors How to Grow Your Own Business in the Cannabis Industry How to Fund Your Cannabis Business Cannabis Cultivation Recreational/Medical Dispensary Operations Budtender and Brand Ambassador Sales Training How to Invest in Cannabis Stock What You’ll Get: Face-to-face instruction from highly-qualified and experienced cannabis industry professionals Comprehensive study guides, resources, and tools Verifiable Certificate of Completion that documents your new credential Who Is This Course For? The MasterClass Workshop and Certification Program is for anyone who wants a deep-dive education into the business, career, operations, finance, and investing aspects of the cannabis industry. For aspiring entrepreneurs, current business owners, and job seekers, the full-day workshop provides a reliable path to fast-track your knowledge so you can work in the industry with confidence. Register and Learn This seminar is offered at various locations across the United States throughout the year. Click on the Learn More button to visit our website, and see a list of upcoming classes. Be sure to check our Register Now page at LeafyGreenAgency.com often because new course locations and times are being added all the time!

About this brand

Education and Training for Workers, Entrepreneurs and Medical Professionals Leafy Green Agency (LGA) provides in-person education and training across the United States for medical professionals, entrepreneurs, and workers who are interested in becoming part of the fast-growing cannabis industry. All educational seminars and consulting is taught by experienced cannabis industry professionals and experts in their fields, including doctors, lawyers, cultivators, and sales and marketing pros. Whether you’re a startup, established business owner, career changer, entry-level worker, or seasoned professional with years of experience, the seminars from Leafy Green Agency provide the actionable, and current information you need to stand out from the crowd and excel in the cannabis industry.