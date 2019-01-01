About this product

For Illinois Dispensing Organization Agents Who Are Required to Complete Responsible Vendor Training from a State-Approved Provider This class has been approved by the state of Illinois for cannabis dispensary agents and meets the responsible dispensing organization agent training requirements mandated by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Leafy Green Agency is an Illinois-Approved Responsible Vendor and offers its state-approved Illinois Responsible Vendor Training course to dispensary agents across Illinois. The Illinois Responsible Vendor Training from Leafy Green Agency is a 2-hour state-approved class that teaches you everything you need to know about operating as a responsible dispensary agent as required by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Professional Regulation, Cannabis Enforcement Section. MODULE 1: The effects of cannabis on the mind and body MODULE 2: Laws, rules, and penalties associated with the sale of cannabis to minors MODULE 3: Compliance with the state’s inventory traceability system and inventory taking process MODULE 4: Acceptable forms of identification MODULE 5: Rules and laws for adult and medical use dispensing MODULE 6: Law enforcement MODULE 7: State laws and rules associated with waste handling, management, and disposal MODULE 8: Health and safety standards MODULE 9: Dispensary premises MODULE 10: Maintenance of records MODULE 11: Safe storage of cannabis MODULE 12: Packaging and labeling requirements for sales to purchasers Best-in-Class Instruction and Comprehensive Educational Materials that Exceed State Requirements Throughout the course, you’ll get face-to-face instruction from expert cannabis industry educators and participate in interactive activities to put what you’ve learned into action. You’ll take home a complete training guide that you can use for future reference and to reinforce what you’ve learned. In addition, the training guide includes references and sources to help you continue your education after the seminar ends. Verifiable Certificate of Course Completion Showing You’ve Met Illinois Training Requirements At the completion of the course, you will take a final exam. If you pass the exam with a score of 70% or higher, you’ll receive a Certificate of Completion verifying that you’ve completed 2 hours of the state’s required training. Credentials You Can Use in Marketing and Advertising Show consumers you’re a Responsible Vendor by promoting your completion of the training program. Peace-of-Mind Work with confidence knowing that you’ve been fully trained on the issues that matter to dispensary agents, so you can operate in full compliance with state laws while delivering the best customer experiences possible. ~Private Classes for Dispensaries, Teams, and Groups~ Bring the Illinois Responsible Vendor Training to your dispensary or the location of your choice by emailing Leafy Green Agency at info@leafygreenagency.com, or call 707-563-1457 to book a private class now. *Call For Group Discounts