Delta 8 THC Flower – Hawaiian Haze
by Leafy8 Delta 8 BrandSkip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Leafy8’s Hawaiian Haze is a sativa-dominant strain of D8-infused hemp flower that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Suggested Use: Consume as needed. Ingredients: Premium Hemp Flower and Kief infused with Delta-8 THC distillate. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.
About this brand
Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand
About this strain
Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.