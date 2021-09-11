 Loading…
  5. Delta 8 THC Flower – Hawaiian Haze
Delta 8 THC Flower – Hawaiian Haze

by Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand

Delta 8 THC Flower – Hawaiian Haze

About this product

Leafy8’s Hawaiian Haze is a sativa-dominant strain of D8-infused hemp flower that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. Suggested Use: Consume as needed. Ingredients: Premium Hemp Flower and Kief infused with Delta-8 THC distillate. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.

About this brand

Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida. We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs. We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole. Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website. SEPTEMBER LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY". Delivery Options: USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup Contact Info: (855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com Follow Us on Social Media: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand https://instagram.com/leafy8brand

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

