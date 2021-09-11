About this product

Our Peach Delta 8 THC gummies are packed with 50mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy because we believe more is better. Each Leafy8 gummy can produce a powerful experience that will have you feeling amazing for hours. Since we use nothing but the purest Delta 8 distillate our products, all of our flavors taste like normal gummies, without any residual hemp or chemical taste. We perfected our recipe in-house to deliver a bright burst of flavor with every bite, with plenty of taste tests along the way! Each package contains TWELVE (12) 50mg Delta-8 THC gummies, for a total of 600mg Δ8THC. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products. We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com.