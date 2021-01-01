Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Blue Dream
by Leafy8 Delta 8 BrandWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Leafy8 Brand’s premium Blue Dream Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are among the most potent Delta 8 carts available. Our D8 vape cartridges contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy. We use high-end, full-ceramic iKrusher Calibr Pro cartridges and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products such as this one. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com. Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: • 1000mg total oil • 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC) • 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes • No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents
About this brand
Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.