  5. Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Blue Dream
Hybrid

Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Blue Dream

by Leafy8 Delta 8 Brand

Delta 8 THC Vape Cartridge – Blue Dream

Leafy8 Brand’s premium Blue Dream Delta-8 THC vape cartridges are among the most potent Delta 8 carts available. Our D8 vape cartridges contain 93% hemp-derived ∆8THC distillate and 5-7% strain-specific terpenes. Delta-8 THC is known for producing an uplifting effect with a calming energy. We use high-end, full-ceramic iKrusher Calibr Pro cartridges and carefully-selected cannabis-derived terpenes to deliver large and satisfying pulls. All Leafy8 Brand Delta-8 THC products contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight, and are federally legal in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. A medical marijuana (MMJ) card is not required to purchase Delta-8 THC products such as this one. Not for sale to individuals under 21 years of age, or to those in banned states. We maintain a list of states that allow the sale of Delta-8 THC on our website here: https://leafy8.com/what-is-delta-8-thc We send in our products regularly for third party testing to ensure our strict manufacturing standards for quality and consistency are being met. Lab results can always be found by scanning the QR code affixed to the product label, or by visiting our website https://leafy8.com. Each 1.0mL Leafy8 Delta-8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately: • 1000mg total oil • 930mg Delta-8 THC distillate (90%+ Δ8THC) • 50-70mg botanical or cannabis-derived terpenes • No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agents

Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida. We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs. We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole. Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website. SEPTEMBER LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY". Delivery Options: USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup Contact Info: (855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com Follow Us on Social Media: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand https://instagram.com/leafy8brand

Blue Dream

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.

