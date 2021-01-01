Leafy8 Delta-8 THC Brand - Founded in Orlando, Florida. We manufacture and distribute premium Delta-8 THC Edibles, Vapes, Flower, Gummies and much more. Call or send us an email to learn about our wholesale and private label programs. We carefully select our terpenes to ensure they are the highest quality available. Our carts rival or even surpass many of the brands you are already familiar with. Our premium Delta 8 vapes, disposables, flower and edibles are some of the finest products available for purchase in Orlando, Florida, and the United States as whole. Like CBD and Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC is a naturally occurring cannabinoid that shares many of the same effects as Delta-9 THC. A medical marijuana card is not required to make a purchase on our website. SEPTEMBER LEAFLY PROMO: Save 10% on web orders with coupon code "LEAFLY". Delivery Options: USPS Shipping, Local Curbside Pickup Contact Info: (855) 453-2398 | shop@leafy8.com Follow Us on Social Media: https://facebook.com/leafy8brand https://instagram.com/leafy8brand