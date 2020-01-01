Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This strain has some of the highest THC content L’Eagle has ever produced. This strain also brings an incredibly clear and racy high, making it a patient favorite, OG Kush, Strawberry Diesel and Cough are the foundation of this sativa leaning hybrid.
Be the first to review this product.