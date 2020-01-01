24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
This indica hybrid crosses New York City Diesel x Big Buddha Cheese to give a potent and cheesy smelling relaxing body high. Chiesel is a euphoric and relaxing strain you can use to wind down. CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED FLOWER Prices DO NOT include sales tax.
