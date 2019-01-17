EdaJean
on January 17th, 2019
Love 💘 love this stuff! Wish I could get it more often and at more than one dispensary. Oh and an eighth is not enough.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our CLEAN GREEN Certified flower is rolled in our in-house premium rosin and rolled in kief. All strain specific.
on January 17th, 2019
Love 💘 love this stuff! Wish I could get it more often and at more than one dispensary. Oh and an eighth is not enough.