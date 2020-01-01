Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pakistani Citril Kush is a heavy landrace indica that goes by PAC-10 or Purple Pakistan. A very mellow strain, it will knock you down a notch or two. If you need relaxation or relief from anxiety, this will be your go-to. CLEAN GREEN CERTIFIED FLOWER Prices DO NOT include sales tax.
Be the first to review this product.