  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Ancient Orange

Ancient Orange

by LEAP FARMS

LEAP FARMS Cannabis Flower Ancient Orange

Ancient Orange by LEAP FARMS

JLove67

Just tryed it is good the colors are amazing purple,green,orange hairs. Awesome strain for my list of 2019.

Agent Orange

Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are often uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

LEAP FARMS Logo
The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.