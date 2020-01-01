 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Animal Kookie

by LEAP FARMS

LEAP FARMS Cannabis Flower Animal Kookie

Animal Kookie by LEAP FARMS

Animal Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Animal Cookies is the child of legendary strains GSC and Fire OG. This clone-only strain flowers in 9-10 weeks and grows dense, frosty green buds tipped with purple. True to its name, Animal Cookies has a sweet, sour aroma with heavy full-body effects that will impress any veteran consumer. This potent medicine might be overkill for mild symptoms, but its ability to obliterate severe pain and insomnia is unprecedented.

 

The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.