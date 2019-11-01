 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Golden Ticket

by LEAP FARMS

Rockydog1

Well we've only smoked a couple bowls so far it seems to be really pretty good

Golden Ticket
Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Pinene

Golden Ticket from Archive Seeds Bank is a 50/50 hybrid strain that gives you special access to euphoria's top floor. Combining genetics from Golden Goat and Face Off OG, Golden Ticket balances full-body relaxation with invigorating cerebral qualities. Its aroma is an enticing mix of tangy lemon, sweet lime, and sour skunk. Keep in mind, Golden Ticket may also refer to a phenotypic variation of Chernobyl, a hybrid from TGA Seeds.

The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.