  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Kush

by LEAP FARMS

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.