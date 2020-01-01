 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Suver Haze Pre-Roll 1g

Suver Haze Pre-Roll 1g

by LEAP FARMS

Suver Haze Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Suver Haze

Suver Haze

Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.

About this brand

The Pacific Northwests' finest producer of organically grown, pesticide and insecticide free cannabis. We are dedicated to cultivating the most excellent Cannabis flowers Mother Earth can provide. We also adhere to the state-of-the-art practices for Cannabis horticulture, including: the use of low pH acidic and high pH alkaline water to mitigate damage from bacteria, mold and pests; and the use of tried and true plant clones to ensure consistent quality and plant integrity.