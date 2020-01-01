 Loading…

Indica

Pre-98 Bubba Kush Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Leaph

About this product

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

About this brand

Leaph Logo
Leaph is an award-winning cannabis company founded in 2013 along with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Washington State. Since then, we have assembled a team of passionate, experienced and hardworking people that have transformed our dream into a 70,000 square foot warehouse that can produce, literally, tons of the finest cannabis products you have ever seen. Join us in our pursuit of all the goodness that legal cannabis has to offer.