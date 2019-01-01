 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Habitat420 Grow Light. THE BEST, MOST EFFICIENT 100W BROAD SPECTRUM GROW LIGHT. NOT BURPLE!

Habitat420 Grow Light. THE BEST, MOST EFFICIENT 100W BROAD SPECTRUM GROW LIGHT. NOT BURPLE!

by LED Habitats LLC

LED Habitats LLC Growing Grow Lights Habitat420 Grow Light. THE BEST, MOST EFFICIENT 100W BROAD SPECTRUM GROW LIGHT. NOT BURPLE!
The LED Habitat420 Grow Light is the industries first LED Grow Light to include green LED's for strong root, stem and leaf development. Highest quality CREE LED's engineered for passive cooling without fans, never gets hot! The Habitat420 is the largest and most efficient 100W broad spectrum grow light on the market. Impact resistant acrylic lens for light weight, safe and easy maintenance and provides more light clarity than glass. Illuminates up to 12 sqft of grow area while only using 103W of electricity. Optimal footprint 18" x 36", perfect for 36" and 48" grow rack systems. Daily Light Integral (DLI) 16-25 mol m-² d-¹ at 3"-6" from plant canopy. Laboratory tests show an average 5% higher THC compared to 750W HID (Chemdog, ScoobyDo, Mammoth). Physical Size: 16" x 35" x 5" Power Consumption: 103W, 110-240V PPFD: 577µmol @3" - Grow area 18" x 36" PPFD: 378µmol @6" - Grow area 18" x 36" PPFD: 295µmol @6" - Grow area 24" x 36" Blue/White/Red/Green CREE LED's Passive Cooling: Cooling Fans not required cULus Listed 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY on light circuit Made in the USA Free Shipping in the Continental USA.

LED Habitats LLC is dedicated to building sustainable LED growing solutions. Our LED grow lights are scientifically designed by professional growers and plant scientists to provide optimal PAR emissions for both quantity and quality productions. LED engines designed and produced by LED Habitats use only the best, high performance chips and heat sinks to maximize LED output and lifespan without noisy fans or bulky drivers. We make LED grow lights that are easy to live with and far outperform higher wattage alternatives. LED Habitat grow lights are made in the USA of sustainable, durable wood and metal.