CBD Bites

by LEEF Organics

$21.00MSRP

About this product

1. Each bite has the perfect dose of CBD (a superfood with unparalleled wellness benefits) 2. They’re a wholesome treat, really more like a power bar 3. Nutrient dense 4. Power packed with Omega-3s, Aminos and Enzymes 5. We’ve added pumpkin so they ‘re great to ease an upset stomach 6. Provide essential fatty acids which are great for overall health especially that furry coat 7. Our first choice is Local... we care about having a clean paw print and supporting our local economy 8. Your dogs will love it!

About this brand

PREMIUM PRODUCTS start to finish LEEF products are 100% organic and non-GMO from soil to the finished product. Everything is hand harvested and made in the USA. Our farming standards are the brain child of hardworking people who have honed their craft with premium standards and over 50 years of passion and experience. Sun grown and rooted in California, our licensed, organic farms sprawl the lush mountains of Northern California. We’re soil science nerds and believe the best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps. Our single origin harvests yield the cleanest form of CBD and THC extract possible. We’ve got high standards… LEEF tests every product for purity and potency against the most critical and wide array of standards.