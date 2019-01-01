 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
ROSIN HASH

by LEEF Organics

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Unique, proprietary and extremely potent. Our Rosin Hash is a combo of two popular solventless extracts. Traditional rosin is extracted from single strain harvests, then blended with ice water bubble hash, creating a concentrate with an unreal aromatic experience and superior taste

About this strain

Lemonhead OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.   

About this brand

PREMIUM PRODUCTS start to finish LEEF products are 100% organic and non-GMO from soil to the finished product. Everything is hand harvested and made in the USA. Our farming standards are the brain child of hardworking people who have honed their craft with premium standards and over 50 years of passion and experience. Sun grown and rooted in California, our licensed, organic farms sprawl the lush mountains of Northern California. We’re soil science nerds and believe the best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps. Our single origin harvests yield the cleanest form of CBD and THC extract possible. We’ve got high standards… LEEF tests every product for purity and potency against the most critical and wide array of standards.