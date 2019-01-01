 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
THE CARTRIDGE

by LEEF Organics

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Golden is the color of our premium quality CBD/THC oil. A product of its upbringing, our THC bio-mass provides medicinal benefits in the most raw and organic form. Distinctively different, our catalog of strains is vast and exceptional. We have bred and sought out new genetics in the hills of Northern California for years. Visit our website to stay up to date on our most recently harvested genetics. So yes, the proof is in the oil and we stand behind ours 100%. The passionate people behind LEEF, geek out on providing a superior product and have years of experience doing just that.

About this brand

PREMIUM PRODUCTS start to finish LEEF products are 100% organic and non-GMO from soil to the finished product. Everything is hand harvested and made in the USA. Our farming standards are the brain child of hardworking people who have honed their craft with premium standards and over 50 years of passion and experience. Sun grown and rooted in California, our licensed, organic farms sprawl the lush mountains of Northern California. We’re soil science nerds and believe the best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps. Our single origin harvests yield the cleanest form of CBD and THC extract possible. We’ve got high standards… LEEF tests every product for purity and potency against the most critical and wide array of standards.