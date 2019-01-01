 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. THRIVAL

THRIVAL

by LEEF Organics

Write a review
LEEF Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THRIVAL
LEEF Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THRIVAL
LEEF Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THRIVAL
LEEF Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THRIVAL
LEEF Organics Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures THRIVAL

$100.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Let’s Thrive…Our THRIVAL CBD Formula is unlike any other CBD based wellness product on the market. We use a whole flower, cold pressed fermentation process, which yields the cleanest form of CBD extract possible. This means that THRIVAL retains all of its nutrients and active compounds (remember that heat destroys nutrients!).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

LEEF Organics Logo
PREMIUM PRODUCTS start to finish LEEF products are 100% organic and non-GMO from soil to the finished product. Everything is hand harvested and made in the USA. Our farming standards are the brain child of hardworking people who have honed their craft with premium standards and over 50 years of passion and experience. Sun grown and rooted in California, our licensed, organic farms sprawl the lush mountains of Northern California. We’re soil science nerds and believe the best fertilizer is a farmer’s footsteps. Our single origin harvests yield the cleanest form of CBD and THC extract possible. We’ve got high standards… LEEF tests every product for purity and potency against the most critical and wide array of standards.